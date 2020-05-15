First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,046,596 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.98. 1,304,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,758,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.