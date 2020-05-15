First Manhattan Co. Purchases New Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 309,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,000. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.14% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $897,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,697,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,054,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,576,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,278,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.72. 68,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.43. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

