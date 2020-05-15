First Manhattan Co. Purchases Shares of 257,500 Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,058,000. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.48% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,939 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. 14,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,214 shares of company stock worth $2,399,123 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.