First Manhattan Co. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,377,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,766,000 after acquiring an additional 152,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,629,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,404,000 after acquiring an additional 769,545 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 360.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 26,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

BABA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,130,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

