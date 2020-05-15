First Manhattan Co. Raises Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,905 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.83. 40,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,394. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

