First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 181,898 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.97. 2,814,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,257,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

