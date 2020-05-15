First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.72. 92,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,138. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.38.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

