First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,004,211 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004,211 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Aramark worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Aramark by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

In other news, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,068 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.42. 63,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

