First Manhattan Co. Sells 10,435 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

FDX traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 115,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $179.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.