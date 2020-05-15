First Manhattan Co. Sells 14,176 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Snap-on worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.60. 24,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average of $147.80.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

