First Manhattan Co. Sells 19,945 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.55.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.55. 74,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

