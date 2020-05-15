First Manhattan Co. Sells 4,102 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. FIX increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,667,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,491,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

