First Manhattan Co. Takes $6.53 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.43% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $133,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,816. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

