First Manhattan Co. Trims Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.40% of NorthWestern worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,463,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NorthWestern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 18,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,265 shares of company stock valued at $709,181 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,322. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

