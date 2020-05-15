First Manhattan Co. Trims Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.88% of SJW Group worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SJW Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 89,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 477,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,899,000 after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SJW shares. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,408. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

In related news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.