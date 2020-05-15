First Manhattan Co. Trims Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.17% of Portland General Electric worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POR traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $40.00. 23,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,802. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

