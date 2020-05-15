First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,936 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Commercial Metals worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,429,000 after purchasing an additional 128,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,522 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,237,000 after acquiring an additional 489,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,751,000 after acquiring an additional 190,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.41. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

