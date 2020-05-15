First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,495 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 1.43% of CBIZ worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CBIZ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBZ. TheStreet upgraded CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.12. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,895. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.61 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

