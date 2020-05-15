First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

First Merchants has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.19. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.83 million. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

