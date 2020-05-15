First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.86. First Solar reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 1,056,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at $840,802.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,487,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,333 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.