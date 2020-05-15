First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 698,166 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,166 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Fidelity National Financial worth $93,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

