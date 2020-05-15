First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 122,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.17% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $72,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,740 shares of company stock worth $11,719,024. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.42.

NYSE CRL traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.70. 21,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $145.56.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

