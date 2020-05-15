First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,856 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of Zscaler worth $70,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after acquiring an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,705,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zscaler by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 0.52. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. SunTrust Banks cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $830,856.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,830 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,433.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,779,806. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

