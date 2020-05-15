First Trust Advisors LP Buys 6,734 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $81,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

