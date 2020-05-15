First Trust Advisors LP Buys 8,578 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of S&P Global worth $81,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

SPGI stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,559. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

