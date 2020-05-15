First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $92,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 24,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 186.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 67,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.15. 992,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.62.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

