First Trust Advisors LP Has $75.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 452,466 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Cadence Design Systems worth $75,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

CDNS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,212,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at $26,798,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,077 shares of company stock worth $23,526,115. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

