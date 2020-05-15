First Trust Advisors LP Has $86.52 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 791.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Monster Beverage worth $86,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,647 shares of company stock worth $11,821,821. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $66.17. 1,015,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,934. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.