First Trust Advisors LP Has $90.38 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 339,439 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Intuit worth $90,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.67.

INTU traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.43. 351,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,669. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

