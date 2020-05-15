First Trust Advisors LP Has $99 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $98,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,934,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,320,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

