First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $74,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.03. 3,841,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

