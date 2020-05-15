First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916,681 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of PPL worth $89,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in PPL by 513.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,699. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.