First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 44,743 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Moody’s worth $81,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.97. The stock had a trading volume of 680,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.07 and its 200 day moving average is $236.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

