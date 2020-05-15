First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 51,546 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,564 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Adobe worth $161,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

