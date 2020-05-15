First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 568,921 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,921 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.63% of Exelixis worth $85,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,912,000 after buying an additional 611,170 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after buying an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after buying an additional 5,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Exelixis by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,579 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. 366,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $66,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,099 shares of company stock worth $16,252,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

