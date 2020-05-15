First Trust Advisors LP Sells 379,095 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,488,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,095 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.66% of Evergy worth $81,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,241,000 after acquiring an additional 226,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,490,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evergy by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,672,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Evergy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,873,000 after buying an additional 83,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,518. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

