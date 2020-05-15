First Trust Advisors LP Sells 679,577 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,577 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $75,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,589. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.