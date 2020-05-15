First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Progressive worth $90,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,093. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

