First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 164,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,490,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,598,000 after purchasing an additional 344,440 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 210,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 558,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

