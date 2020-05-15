First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 100,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,133,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.