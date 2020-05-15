First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

