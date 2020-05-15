First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Up 5.7% in April

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First United stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10. First United has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUNC. TheStreet downgraded First United from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First United by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First United by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First United by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First United by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.