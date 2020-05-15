FirstBlood (1ST) Price Tops $0.12

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstBlood has a market cap of $9.89 million and $42,205.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.20 or 0.03477685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055177 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030943 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002072 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

