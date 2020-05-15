FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.