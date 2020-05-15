FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FGP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FirstGroup to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FirstGroup to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114.78 ($1.51).

Shares of FGP stock traded up GBX 1.92 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 48.82 ($0.64). 4,733,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

