Fiserv (FISV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $108.00.

5/12/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $152.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $110.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $140.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fiserv had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/5/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $126.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $133.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $146.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

FISV opened at $99.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

