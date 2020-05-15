Flash Market Capitalization Achieves $6.27 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Flash has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.02009450 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00169753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.