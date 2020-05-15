FLETA (FLETA) Market Cap Reaches $4.06 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One FLETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $5.08 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.02005440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00169741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,133,160 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

