FLIP Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $564.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. FLIP has a market capitalization of $346,831.54 and approximately $564.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.01999237 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00084777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00039361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

