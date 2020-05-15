FLO (FLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,864.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. FLO has a market cap of $4.17 million and $32,864.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00047417 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

